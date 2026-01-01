Getaway Car in Haneda Airport Robbery Found on Riverbank

TOKYO, Feb 04 (News On Japan) - A vehicle believed to have been used in an attempted robbery at Haneda Airport has been found on a riverbed in Kanagawa Prefecture, with investigators suspecting that the perpetrators attempted to destroy evidence by spraying the car with a pink fire extinguisher.

The case is part of a series of incidents in Japan and Hong Kong in which large sums of cash were targeted in quick succession, and police have now confirmed the discovery of a vehicle linked to the Haneda Airport case.

Footage filmed on January 30th shows the vehicle abandoned on a riverbed in Atsugi, Kanagawa Prefecture.

The white car seen in the background is believed to be the vehicle used in the attempted robbery at Haneda Airport last Friday, in which suspects tried to steal 190 million yen in cash.

According to witnesses, the car’s license plates had been removed, and there were further unusual signs.

A person who saw the vehicle said, "The white car had turned pink, like the colors were mixed. It wasn’t a clean color," adding, "It looked like pink fire extinguisher powder."

Nearby, parts of the ground were also stained pink.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said the vehicle had been sprayed with pink fire extinguisher powder, leading investigators to believe the perpetrators attempted to conceal evidence.

Police also said the car had been stolen last month in Kasukabe, Saitama Prefecture.

Investigators believe the suspects abandoned the vehicle and fled after switching to another car, and are continuing their investigation.

Source: TBS