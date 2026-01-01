Ohtani Co-Authors Picture Book Starring Beloved Dog Decoy

Feb 05 (News On Japan) - A picture book co-authored by Shohei Ohtani, featuring his beloved dog Decoy as the main character, has been released in the United States, with all proceeds set to be donated to charity.

The book, titled Decoy’s Special Day, went on sale in the US on February 3rd and was created with Ohtani serving as a co-author of the story, according to its publisher.

At a major American bookstore, shelves lined with children’s books included prominently displayed copies of Ohtani’s picture book, drawing attention from visiting customers.

The story stars Decoy, Ohtani’s dog, and is set around the opening game ceremonial first pitch, depicting Decoy’s charming adventure as he rushes to deliver a forgotten baseball to the stadium, illustrated in a gentle and playful style.

As Ohtani continues to expand his presence beyond the baseball field, readers visiting the bookstore shared their impressions, with one customer saying that Ohtani’s efforts go beyond his achievements as an athlete and that his dedication to activities for children is admirable, while another said they planned to buy the book because both their spouse and child are fans of Ohtani.

The Japanese-language edition is scheduled for release on February 20th, and according to publisher Poplar Publishing, Ohtani intends to donate all proceeds from the picture book to charitable organizations.

Source: TBS