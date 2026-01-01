Japan's Snow Deaths Hit 38

TOKYO, Feb 06 (News On Japan) - The death toll from heavy snowfall across Japan reached 38 as of February 5th, with rising temperatures that day increasing the risk of falling snow in hard-hit regions, while forecasters warned on February 6th that the strongest cold air mass of the season is now moving in, bringing the threat of rapidly increasing snowfall and possible snow even in Tokyo over the weekend.

Temperatures climbed on February 5th, and in areas that had seen record snowfall, residents were urged to remain cautious about snow and ice falling from rooftops as thawing progressed.

Footage from around 9:30 a.m. on February 5th in Odate, Akita Prefecture, showed snow melting on roads and asphalt becoming exposed, underscoring the impact of the warmer conditions.

In regions such as Tohoku and Hokuriku that had been hit by record snowfall, temperatures on February 5th rose to levels typical of March, heightening the risk of falling snow.

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, as of 8:30 a.m. on February 5th, the number of deaths linked to heavy snowfall since January 20th stood at 38 nationwide.

From February 6th, the strongest cold air mass of the season is forecast to move in, prompting authorities to call for strict caution in Hokkaido, where blizzard conditions are expected on February 6th.

Heavy snow is forecast across wide areas along the Sea of Japan coast on February 7th and 8th, with particularly sharp increases in snowfall expected in the Sanin and Hokuriku regions on February 8th.

Snow could also fall in Tokyo over the weekend, with snowfall expected on the morning of Saturday, February 7th, particularly around western areas such as Hachioji.

On Sunday, February 8th, the area affected by snow is expected to expand from the morning, with snow clouds forecast over flatland areas including around Chichibu in Saitama Prefecture and parts of Ibaraki Prefecture.

As vote counting for the Lower House election is scheduled for February 8th, authorities are urging caution over icy roads and hazardous conditions caused by snowfall.

Source: FNN