News On Japan
Business

Seven-Eleven Powder Rooms Target Gen Z Women

TOKYO, Feb 06 (News On Japan) - Seven-Eleven has launched a new service in collaboration with female members of Generation Z, raising the question of what a convenience store can offer beyond food and drinks.

At first glance, the store looks like any ordinary convenience outlet, but toward the back hangs an unfamiliar curtain. Behind it is a free powder room that Seven-Eleven began installing late last year, offering a space about the size of half a tatami mat with a large mirror whose brightness can be adjusted, along with a paid-use hair iron that works for both straight and curled styles.

The idea did not come from the retailer itself but from female university students belonging to Team Cinderella, a group of around 100 female university and high school students that partnered with Seven-Eleven to bring the service to life.

Akari Oga, a third-year university student and representative member of Team Cinderella, said that for her generation, the difference between a convenience store and a supermarket is no longer clear, adding that what they really want is not products but a change in mood. She said she would even like to turn Seven-Eleven into something like an amusement park.

Behind the initiative lies a challenge facing convenience stores as a whole, particularly in attracting customers. Tomomi Okagaki of Seven-Eleven Japan said that visit frequency among younger consumers has been declining, noting that while the company offers products they want, it has struggled to propose services that truly resonate with them.

Aiming to create convenience stores that excite young people, Seven-Eleven plans to gradually install the free powder rooms in areas with large student populations.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan's Snow Deaths Hit 38

The death toll from heavy snowfall across Japan reached 38 as of February 5th, with rising temperatures that day increasing the risk of falling snow in hard-hit regions, while forecasters warned on February 6th that the strongest cold air mass of the season is now moving in, bringing the threat of rapidly increasing snowfall and possible snow even in Tokyo over the weekend.

Hunter Faces Charges for Killing Bear Without Permit at Golf Course

A hunter in his 70s has been referred to prosecutors for allegedly killing a bear without permission at a golf course, with police sending papers on suspicion of violations of the Wildlife Protection and Management Law, including unpermitted capture, also implicating a golf course manager in his 40s and the company operating the facility.

Remains of Executed Aum Leader to Be Returned to Daughter

The Tokyo High Court on February 5th dismissed an appeal by the state in a lawsuit over the remains and hair of Matsumoto Chizuo, a former death row inmate and leader of the Aum Shinrikyo cult, and ordered the government to hand them over to his second daughter.

Sapporo Snow Festival Opens With More Than 200 Sculptures

Hokkaido’s signature winter event, the Sapporo Snow Festival, opened on February 4th across three venues in Sapporo, including Odori Park in the city’s central district, featuring more than 200 large-scale snow and ice sculptures that will be on display through February 11th as the festival marks its 76th edition.

Fake Social Media Videos Target Osaka Mosque

During the election period, the spread of videos containing false information has emerged as a growing problem, with an Islamic religious facility in Osaka becoming the target of misleading footage that circulated widely online, prompting confusion and concern among those involved.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Seven-Eleven Powder Rooms Target Gen Z Women

Seven-Eleven has launched a new service in collaboration with female members of Generation Z, raising the question of what a convenience store can offer beyond food and drinks.

TSMC To Produce 3nm Chips at Kumamoto Plant in Japan First

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met TSMC Chairman and CEO C.C. Wei at the prime minister’s office on February 5th, where Wei said the company plans to produce cutting-edge semiconductors equivalent to a 3-nanometer process at its second plant under construction in Kumamoto Prefecture, marking the first such production in Japan.

Weak Yen Fuels Quiet Japan Exodus

A prolonged slide in the yen is no longer being felt only through higher import prices, but is increasingly reshaping decisions by workers, investors, and foreign laborers, raising questions about Japan’s economic direction as the country heads toward a House of Representatives election.

Japan’s Top Banks Break 1 Trillion Yen Profit Mark

The three major Japanese banking groups posted consolidated net profits exceeding 1 trillion yen each for the April–December 2025 period, supported by improved interest margins following interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan and steady corporate demand for funds.

Japan’s Farm and Food Exports Set New Record

Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries said agricultural, forestry and fishery products and food exports totaled 1.7005 trillion yen in 2025, up 12.8 percent from a year earlier, marking a record high for the 13th consecutive year

SoftBank and Intel Join Forces on Next-Generation Memory Technology

A new Japan–US collaboration on next-generation semiconductors is set to get underway, as SAIMEMORY, a semiconductor memory startup established by SoftBank, has signed an agreement with US chipmaker Intel to jointly pursue the commercialization of next-generation memory, TV Tokyo has learned.

Daihatsu Unveils First Mass-Production EV

Daihatsu unveiled a new light-type electric vehicle on Tuesday, marking the company’s first mass-produced EV, but rather than a passenger car, it has deliberately chosen a commercial vehicle used for transport and delivery, raising the question of whether “working vehicles” could hold the key to wider EV adoption.

Europe Looks to Japan’s Kei Cars as EU Moves to Promote Small EVs

The European Union has announced plans to introduce a new vehicle category, known as “M1E,” aimed at accelerating the spread of affordable electric vehicles, drawing inspiration from Japan’s kei car standards, with discussions set to begin soon with EU member states and the European Parliament to finalize the details.