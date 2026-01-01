News On Japan
Sea Lions Invade Remote Hokkaido Island

HOKKAIDO, Feb 07 (News On Japan) - About 3,000 Steller sea lions have appeared on an uninhabited island off Hokkaido, marking the largest number for this time of year and adding to fishing losses estimated to exceed 1 billion yen.

The brown mass covering the island’s surface was revealed to be a large group of Steller sea lions.

Footage captured on Benten Island, an uninhabited island off Wakkanai in Hokkaido, shows the animals lying around and playfully interacting. According to the person who filmed the scene, the group numbered roughly 3,000, the highest figure recorded for this season.

The sea lions, sometimes referred to as “gangsters of the sea” for devouring fish caught in nets, have caused significant damage to the fishing industry, with losses estimated at about 1 billion yen.

Experts say the animals likely migrated south from the Sea of Okhotsk in search of food and came ashore on the island to rest.

Source: TBS

