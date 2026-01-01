Toyota Appoints Kenta Kon as President

TOKYO, Feb 07 (News On Japan) - Toyota Motor announced on February 6 that President Koji Sato will become vice chairman and executive officer Kenta Kon will be promoted to succeed him, with the changes taking effect on April 1, marking the first leadership change in three years since April 2023 while Chairman Akio Toyoda will remain in his post.

Speaking at an emergency press conference in Tokyo, Sato described the move as a “formation change” aimed at tackling key challenges and strengthening the company’s ability to generate earnings. Kon said he would place strong emphasis on money, profits, and financial metrics, stressing that his priority would be to raise earnings and ensure business operations continue without interruption.

Source: Kyodo