Kenji Haga Arrested in Okinawa Over Indecent Acts in Okinawa

NAHA, Feb 10 (News On Japan) - The arrest of entertainer Kenji Haga, 64, on suspicion of committing indecent acts against two women has sent shockwaves after he allegedly kissed and touched women in their 30s and 50s at a restaurant in Okinawa Prefecture on the night of March 27th, 2025.

Police launched an investigation after receiving a complaint from one of the women and questioned people connected to the case, eventually identifying Haga as a suspect. He was arrested on the 9th on suspicion of non-consensual indecent acts. Authorities said Haga was acquainted with both women.

Haga made his debut in the entertainment industry at the age of 18 after graduating from high school. In 1994, he drew widespread attention amid revelations of relationship troubles and large debts, repeatedly using the word “sincerity” in comments about a woman he was dating, which led to him being nicknamed the “Sincerity General.”

Haga (1994): (Q. You keep repeating the word sincerity, don’t you?) Not just repeating it — I’m the Sincerity General. I’ve got ‘sincerity’ on my head. I’ll probably get scolded again.

In later years, Haga was arrested and indicted twice in connection with fraud cases.

In 2022, at age 61, he launched his own YouTube channel and began posting videos regularly. In his first upload, he spoke about the secret to staying youthful and shared aspects of his private life. In a video posted about two months before the alleged incident, he also spoke passionately about his commitment to the channel.

Haga (from a video released January 31st, 2025): “I will sincerely take in everyone’s feelings and opinions and work hard step by step this year, so please continue to support me. The Kenji Haga Channel will never give up.”

Haga had been running a company in his hometown of Okinawa. A staff member at a café he had visited said: “He would come in, have a meal, and leave cheerfully. He was often with women, and our staff had encountered him several times. He did stand out. After hearing about the arrest, it’s disappointing because he seemed like a friendly, nice person.”

Police have not disclosed whether Haga admits to the allegations, citing concerns that doing so could hinder the investigation, and are continuing to examine the details of the case.

Source: FNN

