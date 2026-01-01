News On Japan
Shibuya Hosts Japan’s Largest Drone Show

TOKYO, Feb 17 (News On Japan) - A drone show featuring a record 3,030 aircraft—the largest ever staged in Japan—lit up the skies above Tokyo’s Shibuya district on the night of February 14th, adding a Valentine’s Day glow to the city.

The swarm of drones, each equipped with LED lights, flew for about 15 minutes at an altitude of around 200 meters, forming roughly 20 different designs across the night sky. Among the images were characters inspired by the loyal dog Hachiko as well as heart motifs celebrating Valentine’s Day.

The show was held as part of DIG SHIBUYA 2026, an event that showcases technology, art and the latest cultural trends. Last year’s show featured 2,200 drones and set a national record at the time. That mark was later surpassed by a drone performance at the Osaka-Kansai Expo, but the latest event in Shibuya has reclaimed the record for the largest number of drones used in a show in Japan.

Source: 産経ニュース

