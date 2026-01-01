News On Japan
Education

Confusion Over Zero Scores on English Proficiency Test

TOKYO, Feb 20 (News On Japan) - With more than 4.4 million applicants each year, the Eiken English proficiency test is one of Japan’s largest language examinations, but controversy has emerged after some test-takers received zero points on a summary question, prompting confusion and concern.

The Practical English Proficiency Test, widely known as Eiken, drew over 4.4 million applicants in fiscal 2024 across a broad range of age groups. However, posts circulating on social media have raised doubts about grading in one section of the exam.

One user wrote, "Zero points for the summary. That’s simply unbelievable." Another commented, "My student also got zero."

The reactions center on the first-stage examination for Grade 1, whose results were announced on Monday this week, with particular attention focused on the scoring of the summary question.

The summary section requires examinees to read an English passage and condense its key points into a written response. It is included in levels from Pre-2 Plus through Grade 1.

Ichinose Yasushi, a full-time instructor at Toful Seminar, said he was surprised to find that only the summary section had been marked as zero.

"I have taken many different exams, but this is honestly the first time I’ve ever received zero points," Ichinose said. "I felt it might have been a bit too strict."

The question paper instructed test-takers: "Summarize in 90 to 110 words."

According to the Japan English Language Proficiency Test Association, which administers Eiken, until fiscal 2024 the word count for responses had been presented as a guideline. From this fiscal year, however, the permitted word range has been clearly specified. As a result, responses that did not fall within the designated word count may have been awarded zero points. Ichinose acknowledged that this could have been the case for him as well.

Experts have also voiced concerns.

Mizumoto Atsushi, a professor in the Faculty of Foreign Language Studies at Kansai University, questioned the approach. "Whether matching the specified word count truly measures English proficiency is debatable," Mizumoto said. "From the perspective of test validity, there are considerable issues."

Public opinion, however, remains divided.

One person said, "If it’s written in the question, it’s probably normal for test-takers to follow it." Another commented, "If the grading standards changed, I wish they had clearly announced that."

Eiken’s role has expanded in recent years, with some universities granting full marks in English entrance examinations to applicants who hold certain Eiken grades, while others substitute Eiken results for their own English tests. As a result, the test increasingly carries implications that directly affect university admissions outcomes.

In response to inquiries from JNN, the Japan English Language Proficiency Test Association stated, "Eiken is increasingly utilized in university and high school entrance examinations, and its evaluations have taken on a public character that directly affects pass or fail decisions."

The association added that it conducts "strict and objective evaluations."

Source: TBS

