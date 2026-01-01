Iran Tensions Trigger Shortages of Anesthetics Across Japan

TOKYO, Apr 02 (News On Japan) - Prolonged tensions involving Iran are beginning to affect medical sites, while in South Korea, the spread of misinformation has triggered panic buying and shortages of garbage bags, highlighting the broader ripple effects of global instability.

Across Japan, dental clinics are raising alarms over a sudden shortage of anesthetics essential for treating cavities and performing tooth extractions, with Asuka Murakami, director of Orange Dental Clinic, explaining that supplies have effectively run out, making it impossible to proceed with treatment without them.

The shortage, which has persisted for around six months due to production issues at major manufacturers, had already placed clinics under strain, but new challenges have emerged as instability in the Middle East disrupts the supply of petroleum-derived products.

Murakami noted that ethanol used for disinfection is now widely sold out in standard sizes, while other essential items such as medical gloves and water-resistant patient aprons are also becoming scarce, with particular concern focused on sterilization packs used to store disinfected dental instruments, which must remain free of contamination.

Murakami said that in the past two weeks, colleagues have increasingly been urging each other to confirm stock levels and secure supplies in advance, reflecting growing anxiety within the profession.

As the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues to disrupt global logistics, attention has turned to remarks by Donald Trump, which may signal a shift in the situation.

Trump posted on social media that the United States would no longer assist countries struggling to secure crude oil, urging them to obtain resources independently, and told reporters that his only remaining task was to withdraw from Iran, adding that his objective of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons had been achieved.

He further indicated that the U.S. military would withdraw within two to three weeks and would not be involved in ensuring the safety of the Strait of Hormuz, raising concerns about ongoing supply disruptions.

In response, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated on March 31st that Iran is prepared to end the war if necessary conditions are met, particularly guarantees to prevent renewed aggression.

Amid these developments, Japan’s stock market reacted sharply, with the Nikkei average closing up 2,675 yen 96 sen on April 1st, marking the fourth-largest single-day gain on record, although uncertainty remains over the trajectory of the conflict and the reopening of key shipping routes.

Meanwhile, the impact is also being felt in everyday retail, with a 100-yen shop in Tokyo warning that rising procurement costs are pushing some products beyond the 100-yen price point, making it increasingly difficult to maintain uniform pricing.

In neighboring South Korea, confusion has escalated over a severe shortage of household garbage bags, with residents in Seoul reporting strict purchase limits and empty shelves at supermarkets and convenience stores.

When an FNN reporter visited a store on April 1st, signs at the entrance indicated that garbage bags were sold out, while staff confirmed that supplies were completely depleted.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung attributed the shortage to panic buying driven by misinformation and instructed police to track down the source of false rumors about supply disruptions.

Although the government has urged the public not to hoard, many residents remain unconvinced, with one person noting that people are rushing to buy garbage bags without trusting official reassurances.

As uncertainty continues to fuel anxiety and supply disruptions across multiple sectors, attention is now focused on a planned address by Trump at 10 a.m. Japan time on April 2nd, where he may announce the end of military operations, a development that could shape the next phase of the crisis.

Source: FNN