News On Japan
Web3

Lost and Found? JR East Introduces AI Searches for Lost Items

TOKYO, Apr 03 (News On Japan) - An AI-powered service that allows users to easily search for lost items is gaining traction across Japan, as railway operators and other transportation services adopt new technology to streamline the recovery process.

Rows of umbrellas in various colors and shapes, numbering in the hundreds and nearly overflowing from shelves, represent just a fraction of the lost property collected. According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department’s Lost and Found Center, both the number of items and their total value reported to police in Tokyo in 2025 reached record highs.

Amid this surge, Keio Corporation’s lost and found office continues to receive a steady stream of visitors. People arrive to reclaim a wide range of items, from bags and graduation certificates left behind on the last train to umbrellas and part-time job uniforms mistakenly forgotten.

To handle such cases more efficiently, a web-based search service called “find,” powered by AI, has been introduced, enabling users to locate lost items with ease. The service is now being adopted more widely.

Akiko Tokaichi, a public relations representative at find Inc., said the platform is already in use across approximately 3,500 locations nationwide, primarily within transportation networks, with around 10,000 lost items registered daily.

The system works by having station staff or on-site personnel photograph found items using smartphones and upload the images to the platform. Meanwhile, individuals who have lost belongings can access the service online and input details such as “white towel handkerchief with a heart pattern.”

Once the information is submitted, AI automatically cross-references the inquiry with registered items based on their features and descriptions. Items with a high likelihood of matching are identified, and operators then provide responses to the individual.

This process eliminates the need to call stations or visit in person, allowing users to search through vast amounts of data simply by entering details on their smartphones. The service is available 24 hours a day.

Users have praised the system for its convenience, noting that it reduces the burden on busy station staff while remaining simple and intuitive to use.

By the end of 2025, a cross-search service will also launch, allowing data sharing among approximately 20 companies, including Japan Taxi, enabling users to search lost items across multiple operators.

Furthermore, starting April 1st in the new fiscal year, the service will be introduced at JR East, with plans to expand availability to JR companies nationwide by 2026.

The lost item search service, which is spreading primarily among transportation providers, aims for further evolution. Tokaichi said the goal is to make the system usable in any location where lost items occur, with improved accuracy by prioritizing results based on the likelihood of a match.

As the technology continues to develop, the days of feeling helpless after losing something valuable may soon become a thing of the past.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Japan Plans Emergency Oil Strategy

The Japanese government has established a plan to secure sufficient oil through early next year by utilizing alternative routes and procurement methods, as the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz continues to disrupt global energy flows, prompting full-scale efforts from May to secure alternative sources of crude oil.

Iran Attacks Drives Up Naphtha Prices

As the Iran conflict shows signs of prolonged escalation, Japan’s heavy reliance on Middle Eastern oil is driving a sharp surge in naphtha prices—an essential raw material for plastics—forcing manufacturers to implement unprecedented price hikes of over 30% while raising concerns that widespread cost increases and potential shortages across food packaging, medical supplies, and daily goods could intensify from May onward if supply disruptions persist.

Man Arrested After Igniting Fire on Shibuya Scramble Crossing

A man in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of obstruction after allegedly spreading a liquid and setting it on fire at the Shibuya Scramble Crossing in Tokyo on April 3rd.

Japanese Tanker Safely Navigates Hormuz, First Since Iran Strike

An LNG tanker operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has passed through the Strait of Hormuz, which remains effectively blockaded, marking the first such transit by a Japan-related vessel since the Iranian attack.

Japan Among 40 Nations Urging Iran to Reopen Strait of Hormuz

A coalition of more than 40 countries, including the United Kingdom and Japan, issued a joint statement regarding the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively blocked, calling for the restoration of stable maritime operations along one of the world’s most critical oil shipping routes.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

AI Technology Detects Aging Water Pipes

As Japan faces a growing infrastructure crisis driven by aging water systems installed during the period of rapid economic growth, a new AI-driven solution is emerging to predict deterioration and prevent failures before they occur.

AI Trial Launched to Protect Yanbaru’s Rare Wildlife From Poaching

An experimental artificial intelligence project has been launched to protect rare wildlife in the Yanbaru region from persistent poaching, following a September 2025 incident in which dozens of Ryukyu black-breasted leaf turtles, designated as a national natural monument, were illegally captured.

취향은 따로 놀지 않는다: 한 화면으로 모이는 팬덤의 시간

2026년의 엔터테인먼트는 장르별 칸막이보다 사용자의 하루 리듬을 따라 움직인다.

Lost and Found? JR East Introduces AI Searches for Lost Items

An AI-powered service that allows users to easily search for lost items is gaining traction across Japan, as railway operators and other transportation services adopt new technology to streamline the recovery process.

AI Deployed to Combat Surge in Illegal Job Listings

A private survey released on April 3rd found that roughly one in five high school students in Japan has encountered information believed to be linked to so-called “dark part-time jobs” on social media, as job listing platforms and authorities move to counter the spread of such illicit recruitment using artificial intelligence.

How to Spot Fair Slots and Reliable Casinos

Fair slots and dependable casinos share observable traits: clear licensing, independent auditing, transparent rules, robust payments, and mature policies around safer play.

AI Agents That Think and Act Spread Rapidly

Artificial intelligence capable of thinking and acting independently is rapidly spreading, marking a shift from systems that simply respond to questions to those that actively perform tasks, with developers and business leaders now exploring whether these AI agents can become indispensable partners in everyday life.

Swyftx Earn, Staking & Passive Income Options: What Australians Can Expect

Swyftx once managed a dedicated Earn program (previously called “Staking”) for Australian crypto enthusiasts.