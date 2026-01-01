AI Trial Launched to Protect Yanbaru’s Rare Wildlife From Poaching

OKINAWA, Apr 04 (News On Japan) - An experimental artificial intelligence project has been launched to protect rare wildlife in the Yanbaru region from persistent poaching, following a September 2025 incident in which dozens of Ryukyu black-breasted leaf turtles, designated as a national natural monument, were illegally captured.

The demonstration experiment, carried out by Okinawa Cellular Telephone, involved installing motion-detecting cameras at the entrances of forest roads in Kunigami Village over a one-month period. The AI system analyzed captured images to monitor vehicle movements, collecting data such as entry and exit activity and duration of stays.

By gaining a clearer understanding of vehicle traffic in the area, authorities expect to strengthen anti-poaching measures in coordination with relevant agencies.

Masayuki Taira, head of the Environmental Conservation Division in Kunigami Village, said: "We have been conducting anti-poaching measures through forest road patrols, but we have felt the limitations. If a system can send immediate alerts about suspicious vehicles, responses can be faster, and we hope it will help prevent poaching in advance."

Okinawa Cellular Telephone said it will work to improve the system’s accuracy based on data obtained from the trial.

Source: 沖縄ニュースOTV