Emperor Plants Rice Seeds in Annual Agricultural Ritual

TOKYO, Apr 09 (News On Japan) - Emperor Naruhito sowed rice seeds on April 9th in a traditional ceremony aimed at promoting agriculture, held at a seedbed near the Biological Laboratory within the Imperial Palace grounds.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the emperor planted seeds of non-glutinous rice "Nihonmasari" and glutinous rice "Mangetsumochi" at the nursery located beside the laboratory. The annual event is part of efforts to encourage agricultural awareness and appreciation.

The rice plants are expected to grow in the coming weeks, with transplanting scheduled for around May, followed by harvesting anticipated in September.

Source: Kyodo