Japan Moves to Classify Crypto Assets as Financial Products

TOKYO, Apr 11 (News On Japan) - The Japanese government approved a bill on April 10th to revise the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, aiming to classify crypto assets such as Bitcoin as financial products subject to regulation.

Under the proposed changes, crypto assets would be treated similarly to securities, bringing them under insider trading regulations, while companies issuing digital assets for fundraising purposes would be required to disclose relevant information to investors.

Source: テレ東BIZ