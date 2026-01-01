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Oracle Announces 1.2 Trillion Yen Investment in Japan AI

TOKYO, Apr 15 (News On Japan) - U.S. technology giant Oracle announced it will invest approximately 1.2 trillion yen in Japan’s artificial intelligence and cloud sectors, marking the latest in a series of large-scale investments by foreign firms.

Mike Sicilia, CEO of Oracle, said, "We are pleased to announce an investment of 8 billion dollars, or about 1.2 trillion yen, in cloud and AI sectors in Japan."

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi welcomed the move, stating, "We strongly welcome efforts to build a safe and resilient digital infrastructure in our country through investments in AI and cloud technologies."

Oracle plans to partner with Japanese companies including Fujitsu and SoftBank to advance its investment strategy, focusing on expanding AI and cloud capabilities across the country.

The announcement comes as global technology firms continue to ramp up spending in Japan’s IT sector. Amazon has been investing approximately 2.2 trillion yen in Japan since two years ago, while Microsoft announced an additional 1.6 trillion yen investment earlier this month, underscoring intensifying competition to develop AI infrastructure in the country.

Source: TBS

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