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Tokyo Deploys AI to Keep Parks Safe

TOKYO, Apr 17 (News On Japan) - Tokyo metropolitan authorities on Friday began a trial use of AI-based tree inspections at Kinuta Park in Setagaya Ward after a series of fallen trees since last month raised safety concerns.

At the Tokyo-run park, five trees including cherry and konara oak have toppled since March. One person was injured, and access to many areas of the park remains restricted.

The metropolitan government has been conducting emergency inspections by certified arborists on 5,000 trees taller than 3 meters. So far, 57 trees have been identified as posing a risk of collapse, and felling work is under way.

To accelerate the inspection process, Tokyo launched a pilot diagnostic system using AI from Friday.

Under the new system, staff photograph trees using tablet devices and upload the images to the platform. AI then analyzes visible signs on the bark, such as the presence of mushrooms and other indicators of decay, and assigns one of four risk levels.

With the number of tree specialists limited, the government said it plans to use AI assessments as a reference when deciding which trees should be inspected first, helping speed up safety checks across the park.

Source: TBS

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