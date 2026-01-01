SoftBank to Exclusively Sell AI Smartphone in Japan

TOKYO, Apr 18 (News On Japan) - SoftBank said on April 17 that it will exclusively sell in Japan an AI-equipped smartphone developed for the Japanese market by U.S. startup Brain Technologies.

The device features a side button that activates an AI agent capable of understanding content on social media platforms such as LINE and Instagram. Based on that information, the system can suggest next actions, including entering events into a calendar app or making restaurant reservations.

SoftBank plans to release the smartphone next week. The company also said it is considering development of successor models in the future.

Source: テレ東BIZ