Powerful Early-Morning Earthquake Shakes Hokkaido

HOKKAIDO, Apr 27 (News On Japan) - A strong earthquake with a maximum seismic intensity of lower 5+ struck Hokkaido early on April 27, with no risk of a tsunami, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The quake occurred at around 5:24 a.m. and was centered in southern Tokachi. It had an estimated magnitude of 6.1 and a focal depth of about 80 kilometers.

The strongest shaking, measured at upper 5, was recorded in Urahoro. Strong tremors were also felt across eastern and central Hokkaido.

At a press conference later in the morning, the agency urged residents to remain cautious for about one week, especially over the next two to three days, warning that quakes of similar intensity could still occur.

Officials also said the earthquake has no direct connection to the offshore Sanriku quake on April 20, which recorded upper 5 shaking in Aomori Prefecture.

In addition, the agency stated that this event does not qualify for a new issuance of the Hokkaido–Sanriku Offshore Subsequent Earthquake Advisory, explaining that the quake likely occurred outside the assumed source region and was too small in magnitude to meet advisory criteria.

As a result, the current call for “special preparedness measures” tied to the previous advisory is expected to end as scheduled this evening.

Authorities emphasized that most earthquakes occur suddenly without warning or relation to existing advisories, noting that strong shaking can happen anytime and anywhere in Japan, and encouraged the public to continue strengthening everyday disaster preparedness.

Live camera footage from areas including Obihiro and Mukawa showed intense shaking, while residents reported fallen objects inside homes and buildings. Experts noted that because the quake occurred relatively deep underground, a large number of aftershocks is considered less likely.

Source: TBS