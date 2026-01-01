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Hokkaido Nuclear Restart Delayed by Seawall Construction

HOKKAIDO, Apr 29 (News On Japan) - Hokkaido Electric Power Co. said the restart of its Tomari nuclear power plant may be delayed from its original schedule after announcing on April 28 that completion of a seawall under construction at the plant is now expected to be around four months later than the initial target of three years from now.

Japan has gradually moved to bring nuclear reactors back online under stricter safety standards introduced after the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi disaster, with utilities seeking to secure stable electricity supplies and reduce fuel import costs. However, restart schedules have often been slowed by lengthy regulatory screenings, local consent procedures and additional safety construction work. Tomari is one of several reactors still awaiting approval and completion of required upgrades before operations can resume.

Source: HBCニュース　北海道放送

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