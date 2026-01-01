Dozens of Gravestones Vandalized at Former Prison Cemetery

HOKKAIDO, May 05 (News On Japan) - A total of 58 gravestones at a cemetery in Tsukigata, Hokkaido, were found toppled on May 4th in what police suspect was a deliberate act of vandalism targeting a burial site for former prisoners dating back to the Meiji era.

Large stone markers lay scattered across the grounds as if they had been forcibly pushed over, with some completely overturned along with their bases, presenting an unusual and disturbing scene at the cemetery.

The incident was reported by a staff member managing the site, who alerted authorities that around 60 gravestones had been knocked down.

The cemetery section where the damage occurred is known as a "prisoner burial ground," established during the Meiji period to memorialize inmates who died in custody.

According to police, all 58 gravestones within that section had been toppled, including 12 that were completely overturned from their foundations, while the remaining 46 had only their upper stone portions knocked down.

Police believe an unknown individual or individuals entered the cemetery and deliberately overturned the gravestones, and are investigating the case on suspicion of property damage.

Source: FNN