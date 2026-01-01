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Sturgeon Biting Keeper’s Arm Sparks Online Frenzy

HOKKAIDO, May 05 (News On Japan) - A video of a giant fish biting a keeper’s arm at an aquarium in Hokkaido has surged in popularity, racking up 60 million views online and sparking widespread curiosity about the unusual performance.

The footage shows the moment a keeper attempts to feed a fish, only for a large sturgeon to suddenly clamp down on the keeper’s arm, an attraction known as the “arm-biting show” at the Shibetsu Salmon Science Museum in Shibetsu, Hokkaido.

After the video was posted on social media, some viewers questioned whether it was computer-generated, while others were drawn to the spectacle, quickly pushing the clip to viral status.

A common question among viewers has been whether the bite is painful.

Sturgeon are not actually sharks but a type of ancient fish, and they do not have teeth, which may give the impression that the bite is harmless.

However, Masaki Ichimura, director of the Shibetsu Salmon Science Museum, said that is not always the case: “Sometimes it hurts. There are several individuals, each with their own habits. Some sturgeon twist after biting, and those can be quite painful, so I’d rather avoid them.”

Because of this, only trained keepers are allowed to perform the arm-biting demonstration, though visitors can try a safer “finger nibbling” experience.

Ichimura noted that the museum introduced the finger-nibbling attraction in 2008, likely the first of its kind in the world, and no injuries have been reported from the activity.

The powerful arm-biting show will be available to visitors through May 6th, the final day of the Golden Week holiday period.

Source: FNN

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