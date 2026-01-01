Japanese Man Rescued From Scam Base in Cambodia

Phnom Penh, May 06 (News On Japan) - A Japanese man believed to have been confined at a scam operation site in Phnom Penh was rescued following a police raid on May 4th, with local authorities identifying him as a victim of human trafficking.

Investigators in the Cambodian capital searched a residential building suspected of being used as a base for special fraud schemes, detaining a total of 16 individuals, including Chinese and Vietnamese nationals, on suspicion of involvement in fraudulent activities.

Authorities also confirmed that one Japanese man was found and taken into protection at the site.

The man is believed to have been abducted in Banteay Meanchey Province, near the border with Thailand, and was allegedly being held by a criminal organization with the intent of trafficking him to another location.

The Japanese Embassy in Cambodia said it is currently working to confirm the details surrounding the case.

In recent years, cases involving Japanese nationals being detained or rescued at scam centers in Cambodia have occurred with increasing frequency, highlighting growing concerns over transnational fraud networks and human trafficking in the region.

Source: TBS