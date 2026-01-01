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Visitors Cry for Shirako Onions

CHIBA, May 10 (News On Japan) - Visitors began arriving early on May 10th for the Shirako Onion Festival in Shirako Town, Chiba Prefecture, where the region’s famous fresh onions—known for their mild flavor and rich sweetness—were sold in large quantities, with the town ranking as the prefecture’s top onion producer.

At the festival, large new onions were sold for 2,000 yen per 10-kilogram bag, with many shoppers purchasing in bulk.

“(Q: How many kilograms are you planning to buy today?) 210 kilograms. Last year they sold out right in front of me, so I came early this year to make sure I could get some,” one visitor said.

“The taste is completely different. I’m hooked on them,” another shopper commented.

Shirako Town is also offering onion-harvesting experiences at around 40 local farms through May 31st, allowing visitors to dig up fresh onions directly from the fields.

Source: TBS

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