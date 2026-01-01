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Man Confesses to Strangling Woman at Osaka Hotel

OSAKA, May 10 (News On Japan) - A man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and murder after a woman was killed at a hotel in Osaka’s Minami district.

Police arrested Yusei Mori, 29, on suspicion of killing a woman believed to be 23 years old at a hotel in Namba, Chuo Ward, Osaka, on the night of May 8th, before stealing items including her My Number identification card.

Mori reportedly told investigators, "I strangled the woman to death," while partially denying the allegations by claiming he "did not rob her of money or valuables."

Police are continuing efforts to confirm the identity of the woman.

Source: TBS

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