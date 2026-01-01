AI Grossly Underestimates Rare Book's Value

KYOTO, May 14 (News On Japan) - A centuries-old Chinese medical text discovered inside a storage box at the Kyoto Prefectural Botanical Gardens has become the center of attention after being appraised at an astonishing 100 million yen, despite AI initially estimating its value at only around 30,000 yen.

The treasure was found among materials stored at the historic botanical garden in Kyoto, which is known as Japan’s oldest public botanical garden with a history spanning more than 100 years. The discovery comes as the garden’s rose collection, including rare varieties named after Kyoto landmarks, reaches peak bloom.

Inside an old wooden box was a set of books bound in vermilion-colored covers. The volumes turned out to be an original edition of "Bencao Gangmu" — known in Japanese as "Honzokomoku" — a famous Chinese encyclopedia of medicinal plants, animals, and minerals compiled in the 16th century during the Ming Dynasty by physician Li Shizhen.

The botanical garden submitted the work to a popular Japanese appraisal television program, where experts delivered the shocking valuation of 100 million yen. Staff members who appeared on the program said they were overwhelmed as the number of zeros continued to rise on the screen.

One employee admitted they had previously relied on AI to determine whether the books were genuine, repeatedly receiving responses suggesting the work was likely not authentic. The AI reportedly valued the collection at only about 30,000 yen, leaving staff concerned that the garden may have inherited a fake.

The books were originally donated to the botanical garden around a century ago by botanist Kotaro Shirai. Specialists later confirmed the set was an exceptionally rare first-edition printing, with nearly complete original collections believed to survive in only about eight sets worldwide.

Maeda, chairman of Kyoto’s long-established Kiku Shoten antiquarian bookstore, described the work as possessing an unmistakable “aura,” praising the craftsmanship and the power of the original printing.

The encyclopedia contains detailed descriptions and illustrations of medicinal substances ranging from plants and fish to minerals and mythical creatures such as dragons. Experts say the work played a major role in the development of medicine in both China and Japan and influenced generations of herbal and pharmaceutical research.

Following the appraisal, the treatment of the books changed dramatically. The volumes, once stored casually alongside other materials, are now kept inside protective cases with tighter environmental controls to prevent damage from insects and humidity.

The discovery has also provided an unexpected boost for the botanical garden itself. Visitor numbers have been declining in recent years, particularly during last summer’s intense heat, which reportedly caused attendance to fall by around 20 percent compared to two years earlier.

Garden officials hope the rare books will attract new visitors and help secure the future of the historic facility for the next century. A special exhibition of the books is currently underway through May 17th, with nearly 4,000 visitors already attending.

During a live television appearance, one of the precious volumes was transported under strict supervision in a duralumin case and displayed in the studio. Staff emphasized that moving the book outside the garden was an extraordinary exception due to its historical value and delicate condition.

Despite jokes from television hosts about whether the garden might sell the books if offered billions of yen, officials firmly stated the collection is an irreplaceable cultural asset belonging to Kyoto Prefecture and is not for sale.

Source: KTV NEWS