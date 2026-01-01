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Highway Bus Carrying 24 Passengers Bursts Into Flames

OSAKA, May 18 (News On Japan) - A highway bus carrying 24 passengers was completely destroyed by fire after crashing into a motorcycle that had fallen on the roadway late on May 17th along the Second Keihan Expressway connecting Osaka and Kyoto, though all passengers and crew escaped safely.

The accident occurred at around 10 p.m. on the Kyoto-bound lanes near the Kyotanabe Parking Area. According to authorities, the motorcycle had overturned while traveling on the expressway when the bus collided with it.

Firefighters responding to the scene rescued the male motorcycle rider before the bus suddenly caught fire and was eventually engulfed in flames.

The bus driver and all 24 passengers evacuated safely without injuries. The motorcycle rider suffered an injury to his left knee and was taken to hospital, but remained conscious and is not believed to be in life-threatening condition.

The accident temporarily forced the closure of the outbound lanes of the Second Keihan Expressway between the Hirakata Gakkentoshi Interchange and the Yawata-Kyotanabe Junction.

Source: YOMIURI

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