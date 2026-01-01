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Takako Matsu Walks Cannes Red Carpet

CANNES, May 22 (News On Japan) - Takako Matsu made an elegant first appearance on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet as Koji Fukada’s latest film, 'Nagi Notes,' premiered in the festival’s main competition section, with the actress appearing alongside co-star Shizuka Ishibashi before an international crowd of photographers and film fans gathered outside the Palais des Festivals.

'Nagi Notes' marks Fukada’s first entry into Cannes’ main competition and is one of three Japanese films selected this year, the first time in 25 years that Japan has achieved that milestone.

Set in the rural town of Nagi in Okayama Prefecture, the film follows Yoriko, a sculptor haunted by memories of a past relationship, whose quiet life is disrupted when Yuri, a Tokyo-based architect and former sister-in-law, visits to model for her latest work. As the two women reconnect, long-suppressed emotions begin to surface.

The film stars Takako Matsu as Yoriko and Shizuka Ishibashi as Yuri, alongside Kenichi Matsuyama, Waku Kawaguchi, and Kiyora Fujiwara.

International critics have described the film as a restrained and emotionally layered drama exploring memory, art, family ties, and human connection in contemporary Japan.

Source: TBS

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