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JR West Tests AI to Warn of Sudden Torrential Rain

May 28, 2026 | News On Japan

May 28, 2026 (News On Japan) - JR West announced on May 27th that it has begun a demonstration test of generative artificial intelligence developed in partnership with weather company Weathernews, based in Chiba City, to assist controllers in deciding whether to suspend train operations when sudden localized downpours exceeding operational restriction thresholds are forecast.

The AI system sends notifications to command center staff when so-called "guerrilla downpours" are predicted to surpass levels that could affect railway operations, helping operators make quicker and more accurate decisions regarding service suspensions.

JR West aims to begin full-scale operation of the system from fiscal 2027.

Source: Kyodo

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