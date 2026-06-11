Local Governments in Japan Tap Into AI

TOKYO - Artificial intelligence is being rapidly adopted by local governments across Tokyo, with municipalities using the technology for crime prevention, public services, and disaster management.

Arakawa Ward this fiscal year became the first municipality in Japan to launch a pilot program using outdoor AI-equipped security cameras to help locate missing children and elderly residents. Thirty-three AI-powered facial recognition cameras have been installed around the busy areas surrounding Nippori Station and Nishi-Nippori Station.

According to the company that developed the system, the cameras capture and analyze everything recognized as a face by AI, converting images into searchable still photographs and video data. The system can identify faces even when people are wearing masks, provided their faces are visible from the front. The cameras can recognize an average of nine faces per second and allow authorized users to search for a specific individual, displaying locations and times where that person was detected.

While the technology offers highly accurate identification capabilities, privacy concerns remain a key challenge. To address those concerns, Arakawa Ward has restricted access to the system to designated devices and personnel, implemented encrypted communications, and established oversight procedures requiring checks by responsible officials. The ward is also considering future cooperation with local police regarding the initiative.

Public reaction has been mixed. Some residents said they would accept the technology if it is used appropriately and does not infringe on individual rights. Others expressed concern about personal information being collected without their knowledge. Additional residents noted that surveillance cameras are already commonplace and suggested that more effective use of such technology could contribute to safer communities, particularly as concerns about crime continue to grow.

Municipal governments are also using AI to address another longstanding challenge: the limited operating hours of public service counters.

In April, Edogawa Ward launched an "AI Concierge" service that allows residents to seek information about government services 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The system is permanently stationed within the ward's virtual "Metaverse City Hall," an online administrative space created by the municipality.

Ward officials explained that an AI avatar located at the virtual entrance can answer questions about child-rearing benefits, moving procedures, and other municipal services. The generative AI has been trained on information related to ward administration and can provide responses based on that knowledge. Edogawa Ward ultimately aims to use AI to enable residents to complete all administrative procedures online.

Residents have welcomed the added convenience. Some noted that visiting city hall often requires taking time off work, making online access especially valuable. Others said traveling to the ward office with children can be difficult and time-consuming, making remote services an attractive alternative.

Edogawa Ward is also using AI to strengthen flood prevention measures.

Surrounded by rivers and the sea, the ward has introduced AI technology to analyze river water levels. AI-equipped devices connected to cameras at four locations automatically measure water levels and notify officials when predetermined thresholds are reached. The system allows the ward to monitor river conditions more quickly while reducing the workload on staff.

Edogawa Mayor Takeshi Saito said municipalities have entered a new era of AI adoption. "We have moved into an age where AI must be utilized as fully as possible," Saito said. "Administrative services that can be handled by AI and those that require face-to-face interaction need to be clearly divided. That boundary will continue to evolve with the times."

Other Tokyo wards are also expanding their use of AI to improve operational efficiency and public services.

In Setagaya Ward, employees use a generative AI system called Hideki, developed internally by ward staff, to assist with document preparation and other tasks. Because the system was built in-house, development costs were significantly reduced, and all communications remain within the ward's network, helping lower the risk of information leaks. Following its introduction, 73% of employees reported improved work efficiency, with the system reducing document preparation time by approximately 77 minutes per task.

Minato Ward has conducted pilot programs using AI for resident services as well. During a trial of AI-powered telephone operators, the system was able to fully resolve about 60% of inquiries from residents without requiring human intervention. Officials plan to expand the AI's capabilities by adding more responses related to childcare and garbage disposal, two categories that frequently required transfers to staff members.

The ward also tested the use of virtual human avatars at service counters. However, some residents responded that it was faster to speak directly with a person, while others said they felt uncomfortable speaking loudly to an AI system in public. As a result, the ward is considering alternative applications, including nighttime services and deployment in locations where staff are not present.

As AI technology continues to advance, Tokyo's municipalities are increasingly integrating it into public administration, reshaping how local governments deliver services while balancing efficiency, convenience, and privacy concerns.

Source: TOKYO MX NEWS