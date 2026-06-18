Historic Myoshin-ji Gate Damaged by Dog Pee

KYOTO - Kyoto's Myoshin-ji Temple, one of Japan's largest Zen temple complexes, is facing a growing problem that temple officials warn could eventually lead to costly restoration work and even pose safety risks to visitors.

Located in Kyoto's Ukyo Ward, Myoshin-ji serves as the head temple of the Myoshin-ji branch of the Rinzai school of Zen Buddhism, which oversees about 3,200 affiliated temples worldwide. The temple is also known for the National Important Cultural Property Hojo Hall, whose ceiling features the famous "Cloud Dragon" painting by Kano Tan'yu.

The latest concern centers on the temple's Somon, the main gates at the north and south entrances to the grounds, both designated as National Important Cultural Properties.

Temple officials say metal plates installed around the bases of wooden pillars to protect them from rain and wind have deteriorated and peeled away in some areas, leaving the underlying structure damaged. Discoloration has also appeared on parts of the gates.

"This metal has corroded and peeled off," a temple spokesperson said while pointing to the damage. "This is what it originally looked like, but it has collapsed."

According to the temple, if the damage continues unchecked over many years, the pillars could weaken from the base, eventually requiring extensive restoration work or even complete reconstruction.

"I don't think anything is going to collapse immediately," the spokesperson said. "But if this is left unattended for years, the base will gradually weaken. It could eventually lead to major restoration work or even rebuilding the entire structure. The cost could reach tens of billions or even hundreds of billions of yen."

The source of the damage, temple officials say, is dog urine.

"It appears that dogs are repeatedly urinating in specific locations," the spokesperson said.

Because the temple grounds are open 24 hours a day, they have become a popular walking route for local residents, particularly during the early morning and evening hours.

Although dog walking is generally prohibited on the temple grounds, many people continue to bring their pets into the complex. Temple officials say some dogs are urinating on pillars and other structures.

While similar problems had been observed previously, the temple says the damage has increased sharply over the past two to three years. Urine stains and odors are now reportedly found almost daily throughout the grounds.

"We've been hearing more comments from visitors saying the area smells bad," the spokesperson said. "We also notice it ourselves every time we pass through. It feels like the problem has escalated considerably."

In June, the temple installed warning signs at the heavily affected north and south gates. However, officials say the measures have had only limited success.

"There seems to be some effect," the spokesperson said. "But there are still cases where dogs urinate directly on the signs."

The problem extends beyond urine damage. During a visit to the temple grounds, dog feces believed to have been left behind by pet owners could be seen, along with a noticeable odor.

Local residents expressed concern over the situation.

"If dogs are urinating on wooden pillars, that's not acceptable," one resident said.

Another resident said, "I think it's a matter of owner responsibility. We were concerned ourselves, so we started having our dog wear a diaper."

Security camera footage installed by the temple has captured images of both dog owners and dogs urinating on temple property. Officials say they are considering filing a police report if the damage continues.

"We hope people will once again remember the importance of respecting temples and taking care of things that have value," the spokesperson said.

歴史ある妙心寺の門、犬の尿で損傷 京都市の妙心寺は、日本最大級の禅寺の一つで、犬の尿による被害が深刻化しており、寺側は高額な修復工事や参拝者への安全リスクにつながる可能性があるとして警戒を強めています。

京都妙心寺历史名门遭狗尿损坏 京都市妙心寺是日本规模最大的禅寺之一，如今正面临犬尿造成的严重损害，寺方警告称，这一问题最终可能导致高额修复工程，并对参拜者构成安全风险。

Source: YOMIURI