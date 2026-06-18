NARA - Nara Prefectural Police have arrested the mother of a man accused of leading a group that allegedly confined the 19-year-old son of a company executive, expanding an investigation that has already led to the arrests of the victim's father and six others.

Megumi Murakami, 75, a company executive from Yokohama, was arrested on June 18 on suspicion of conspiring in May with seven people, including her second son Yu Murakami, 46, who had called himself an "intermediary for divine messages," and Masaru Tatsumi, 46, a company executive from Yamatotakada in Nara Prefecture, to confine Tatsumi's 19-year-old son at a house in Yokohama.

The victim was allegedly forced to remain in his underwear during the day while his movements were monitored.

According to police, Megumi Murakami ran a consulting company with her family and was referred to as "chairman" by Yu Murakami.

Investigators said Yu Murakami had summoned his mother to the site of the alleged confinement, saying things such as, "Nothing can move forward without the chairman," leading police to believe she was involved in decision-making related to the confinement.

Police have not disclosed whether Megumi Murakami has admitted to the allegations, saying doing so could interfere with the investigation.

Source: YOMIURI