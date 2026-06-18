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OpenAI Debuts at IVS2026, One of Japan's Largest Startup Events

Jun 18, 2026 | News On Japan

KYOTO - IVS2026, one of Japan's largest startup events, will open in Kyoto on July 1, bringing together entrepreneurs and investors from Japan and abroad, with OpenAI, the U.S. developer of ChatGPT, taking part for the first time.

Details of the three-day event, which will be held in Kyoto from July 1, were announced at Kyoto Prefectural Government offices on June 18. Organizers said many companies involved in artificial intelligence and semiconductors are expected to participate, creating opportunities for business talks and collaboration.

Last year's event drew more than 13,000 participants and generated more than 3,900 business meetings, according to organizers.

An event official said IVS2026 is expected to become a forum where concrete discussions can lead to major decisions, including possible policy measures, and where the public and private sectors can work together to help drive Japan's economy.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS

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