Cargo Ship Runs Aground Off Toshima

TOSHIMA - A cargo ship carrying vehicles from Osaka to Tokyo ran aground off Toshima in the Izu Islands before dawn on June 19, creating an unusual scene in which a large freighter appeared to have docked at a part of the island with no port.

A passerby, surprised to see the large cargo vessel pressed against the shore where there was no harbor, took photos of the scene.

According to the Shimoda Coast Guard Office, the vessel that ran aground was the cargo ship Niraikanai II. A crew member reported that the ship had "run aground while navigating."

The ship was en route from Osaka to Tokyo with automobiles and other cargo on board.

Seventeen people were aboard at the time, but no injuries were reported.

The coast guard said there had been no confirmed leak of heavy oil, the ship's fuel.

Source: FNN