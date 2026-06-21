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Body of Man Found in Freezer at Kobe Apartment

Jun 21, 2026 | News On Japan

KOBE - A damaged and badly decomposed body of an adult man was found inside a large freezer near the entrance of a locked apartment in Kobe on June 20, prompting police to investigate the case as a possible crime.

Police officers made the discovery shortly before 12:30 p.m. after visiting the room in a four-story apartment building in Nakayamatedori, Chuo Ward, to check on the occupant's safety following a report from the building's management company.

According to police, the body was that of an adult man and had suffered damage, while decomposition had advanced. The man was wearing clothes when he was found. The apartment's front door was locked at the time, and no knife or other object believed to have been used as a weapon has been found inside the room.

Investigators returned to the scene on June 21, carrying out forensic work as they continued to examine the apartment and confirm who had been living there.

Police plan to conduct an autopsy and are working to identify the body and determine the cause of death, while investigating the possibility that the man was involved in a criminal incident.

Source: YOMIURI

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