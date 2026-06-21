AMSTERDAM - Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, on a state visit to the Netherlands, reunited with Princess Catharina-Amalia, the Dutch princess who was photographed holding hands with Princess Aiko 20 years ago, in a visit that highlighted the long friendship between the Japanese imperial family and the Dutch royal house.

The emperor and empress attended a banquet hosted by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima during their official visit as state guests.

Speaking in English, the emperor said, "I was fortunate to spend a wonderful summer holiday with Masako and our daughter Aiko at Het Oude Loo Palace."

He was referring to the summer of 20 years ago, when the imperial family stayed at a villa of the Dutch royal family.

At the time, 4-year-old Princess Aiko was seen holding hands with Princess Catharina-Amalia, the eldest daughter of the Dutch king and queen, who was then 2.

During this visit, the emperor and empress met Princess Amalia again for the first time in 20 years and enjoyed renewing their ties.

Princess Amalia, who is of the same generation as Princess Aiko, is now first in line to the Dutch throne and is expected to become queen in the future.

One episode involving the princess drew attention during a 2024 photo session of the Dutch royal family.

The focus unexpectedly fell on the family's pet dog, Mambo, seen at the right edge of the photograph.

An unplanned toilet break by the dog during the shoot softened the formal atmosphere.

Princess Amalia was seen covering her face as she laughed.

The princess is studying law and other subjects at the University of Amsterdam while preparing for her future role as queen.

"I think she will become a good future queen," one university student said.

Princess Amalia has also become the first woman in the Dutch royal family to undertake full-fledged military service.

The princess who once held hands with Princess Aiko as a child has grown into a woman expected to help lead the next era.

People in the Netherlands have warmly welcomed the visit by the emperor and empress.

At a royal warrant sweets shop in Amsterdam, staff were heard saying in Japanese, "We welcome His Majesty the Emperor!"

The visit, which traces the history of exchanges between the two countries, also quietly reflected on the difficult past they have faced together.

At the National Monument in Amsterdam, the emperor and empress offered silent prayers for the victims of war.

Speaking in English, the emperor said, "I sincerely hope that our two countries will continue to walk together under a shared wish for peace toward the future."

The imperial couple's visit to the Netherlands became a journey linking more than 400 years of history and friendship between the two countries to the next generation.