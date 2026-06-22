Emperor And Empress Join Photo Shoot With Belgian Royal Family

BELGUIM - Japan's Emperor and Empress appeared before the press with the Belgian royal family during their official visit to Belgium, joining King Philippe, Queen Mathilde and their children for a commemorative photograph at the royal residence of Ciergnon Castle.

On the evening of June 21 local time, the Emperor and Empress posed for photographs on the grounds of Ciergnon Castle with King Philippe and Queen Mathilde. The Belgian royal couple's four children, including Princess Elisabeth, 24, also gathered for the occasion, smiling alongside the Imperial couple.

The Emperor and Empress had been on an official visit to the Netherlands from June 13 to June 20 local time before traveling to neighboring Belgium on June 20.

Since arriving in Belgium, the couple have been staying at the royal residence about 100 kilometers from the capital, Brussels, at the invitation of the Belgian royal family, spending time with King Philippe's family.

It is the first time in 24 years that the Emperor and Empress have visited multiple countries together. Their visit to Belgium is their first in 27 years, since they attended the wedding of King Philippe and Queen Mathilde in 1999.

After deepening their friendship with the Belgian royal family, with whom they have long-standing ties, the Emperor and Empress are scheduled to attend a welcome ceremony beginning June 23.

Source: TBS