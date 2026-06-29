News On Japan
Education

Local Firms Court Students As Regional Workforce Concerns Grow

Jun 29, 2026 | News On Japan

SHIZUOKA - A major job fair in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, drew more than 3,700 high school students as local businesses, government and schools joined forces to stem the outflow of young people and encourage future U-turn employment.

The event, Job Expo Hamamatsu, was held this month for high school students as part of an effort to show young people the appeal of local industries before they leave the region for university or work.

Among the exhibitors was Sawayaka, the charcoal-grilled hamburger steak restaurant chain that has become one of Shizuoka Prefecture's best-known local food brands. The chain operates only in Shizuoka Prefecture, and many of its employees are from the prefecture, making it a strongly community-based business.

Even so, Sawayaka sees securing young workers as a major challenge for the restaurant industry as a whole.

"The restaurant industry has tough aspects, but I want young people to know that there is a sense of happiness and fulfillment that more than makes up for that," said Kaori Shimizu of Sawayaka's human resources department.

Shimizu said the company has kept its stores only in Shizuoka Prefecture because its founder wanted to contribute to the local community.

The event brought together 160 participating companies and organizations. Alongside locally rooted businesses such as Sawayaka, major global manufacturers also took part, including Hamamatsu-based automaker Suzuki and Yamaha Motor, which is headquartered in Iwata.

The venue offered students a wide look at regional industries and products. At one booth, visitors were introduced to "mandarin orange honey harvested in May this year." At another, students were told, "If you answer all three quiz questions correctly, you get a bottle of grilled eel sauce."

With more than 3,700 students attending, organizers said the event became one of the largest job-hunting events in Japan aimed at high school students.

The project was organized through cooperation among local industry, government and educational institutions. Behind the effort is a strong sense of crisis over the region's population outflow.

"If we do not do something about the outflow of young people, it could leave serious problems for the sustainability of the region," Hamamatsu Mayor Yusuke Nakano said.

Hamamatsu is known as a manufacturing city and is home to many major companies. However, while many high school students go on to universities outside Shizuoka Prefecture, only about 30% return to the area for employment or other career reasons.

"We want students to know, understand, come to like and ultimately choose Hamamatsu companies, then work and thrive here," said Junichi Okubo, senior managing director of the Hamamatsu Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The central question for organizers is how to persuade young people to work locally. The answer they settled on was to reach students while they are still in high school.

"We want to create opportunities for students to learn about the region's industries and companies before they leave Hamamatsu after graduating from high school," said Masaki Fukatsu, head of the human resources support division at the Hamamatsu Chamber of Commerce and Industry. "When they begin job hunting at university, we want them to consider local companies as options."

To leave an impression before students decide their career paths, the event focused mainly on first- and second-year high school students.

A second-year student who attended the fair said the explanations had broadened her view of the future. "It expanded my dreams for the future and increased the number of jobs I would like to try," she said. Asked which companies caught her interest, she named Sawayaka and Unagi Pie.

What struck a chord with the students may become a major key to solving the region's labor shortage.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Hikone Castle Stone Wall Collapses After Typhoon Deluge

A section of stone wall at Hikone Castle, one of Japan’s few surviving original Edo-period castles and a National Treasure whose main keep remains intact more than 400 years after its construction, collapsed after heavy rain caused by Typhoons No. 7 and No. 8, Hikone city officials said.

Weather Agency Checks Seismic Meters After Yamanashi Quake

Japan’s weather agency carried out field inspections in Yamanashi Prefecture on June 28 after a powerful earthquake struck the Fuji Five Lakes area late on June 26, registering a lower 6 on Japan’s seismic intensity scale in Fujikawaguchiko and injuring six people.

Double Typhoons Leave Record Rain, Flooding Across Japan

According to updates on June 28, the double-typhoon system that brought record rain, flooding, landslides and fallen trees to parts of Japan has moved away, but Kanto remains under cloudy rainy-season skies, with intermittent rain still possible and saturated ground keeping the risk of landslides high in areas hit by heavy rain.

Japan Books Spot in World Cup Knockout Stage After Sweden Draw

Japan advanced to the knockout stage of the World Cup after a 1-1 draw with Sweden on June 25, finishing second in Group F and setting up a Round of 32 clash with Brazil in Houston.

Aomori Hit by Quake Measuring Upper 6 as Hachinohe Shakes Again

A powerful earthquake with a maximum seismic intensity of upper 6 struck off Iwate Prefecture at around 7:30 a.m. on June 25, shaking parts of Aomori Prefecture and leaving Hachinohe, which was hit by a similarly strong quake last December, facing fresh damage.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Local Firms Court Students As Regional Workforce Concerns Grow

A major job fair in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, drew more than 3,700 high school students as local businesses, government and schools joined forces to stem the outflow of young people and encourage future U-turn employment.

Foreign Visitors Experience Japanese School Life

A U.S. family took part in a Japanese school experience program at a former school building in Chiba Prefecture, joining calligraphy, disaster drills, school lunch duty and a sports day-style event in a six-hour program that has attracted more than 200 foreign participants since it began about a year ago.

Hokkaido Horse Town Welcomes Indian Workers

Urakawa, a Hokkaido town of about 10,000 people known as one of Japan's leading thoroughbred breeding centers, is seeing a rapid increase in Indian residents as local farms turn to experienced overseas workers to offset a shrinking pool of Japanese horse trainers.

Ninja Exam Held in Historic Heartland

A certification exam testing knowledge and skills related to ninjas was held in Koka, Shiga Prefecture, a city known as one of Japan's historic ninja centers.

Tokyo Fire Department Releases Shocking Reenactment of Ambulance Crew Assaults

The Tokyo Fire Department has called for greater public cooperation with emergency medical services following a rise in incidents involving interference with ambulance crews, including cases in which paramedics have been assaulted while carrying out rescue operations.

University of Tokyo and TOPPAN Launch AI Innovation Research Center

The University of Tokyo and TOPPAN Holdings announced the establishment of the AI Innovation Research Center, a new initiative aimed at advancing research and development for the practical application of artificial intelligence in society.

Veteran Photographer Documents Changing Bear Behavior

As bear sightings continue at an unusually high pace across Akita Prefecture, a veteran wildlife photographer who has spent nearly 30 years observing and photographing Asian black bears says the animals are appearing more frequently, moving closer to human settlements, and increasingly adapting their behavior to survive.

Blue Angels Cheer Squad Capturing Hearts

The Blue Angels, the cheerleading squad of Joto High School's support and cheering club, are winning over audiences with their sparkling smiles and dynamic performances.