Gion Festival Opens With Osendo Ritual

KYOTO - Kyoto’s Gion Festival, one of Japan’s three major festivals, began on July 1 with the Osendo ritual at Yasaka Shrine, where the child messenger and his attendants prayed for the safe completion of their major role in the monthlong event.

At around 10 a.m., the chigo, who will ride on the lead Naginata Hoko float during the Saki Matsuri Yamahoko procession, visited Yasaka Shrine in Kyoto with three kamuro attendants who serve as his aides. They reported their role before the deity and prayed for the safety of the festival, which runs throughout July.

The Osendo ritual is said to count as 1,000 visits to the shrine when participants walk three times clockwise around the main hall. The chigo, wearing white makeup and a brightly colored ceremonial costume, proceeded together with the kamuro.

With the Osendo ritual marking the start of the festivities, Kyoto will be filled with the atmosphere of the Gion Festival for the next month. The highlight, the Yamahoko procession, will be held on July 17 for the Saki Matsuri and on July 24 for the Ato Matsuri.

祇園祭「お千度の儀」で幕開け 京都の八坂神社で7月1日、日本三大祭りの一つ「祇園祭」の幕開けを告げる「お千度の儀」が行われ、山鉾巡行で大役を務める稚児と禿が祭りの無事を祈りました。

祇园祭以千度仪式揭幕 日本三大祭之一的京都祇园祭于7月1日在八坂神社以“千度仪式”揭开序幕，山鉾巡行中承担重要职责的稚儿和禿童在神前祈愿为期一个月的祭典平安举行。

Source: YOMIURI