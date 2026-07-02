Mount Fuji Climbing Season Begins

YAMANASHI - Mount Fuji’s Yoshida Route on the Yamanashi Prefecture side opened for the climbing season on July 1, with favorable weather at the 3,776-meter summit giving visitors a clear view of the sunrise at around 4:30 a.m. as sunlight broke through gaps in the clouds.

Climbers, who had appeared tired after the ascent, quickly lifted their cameras to capture the scene as the first light of the day shone across the peak. On the Shizuoka Prefecture side, the Subashiri Route also opened at around 9:30 a.m.

Yamanashi Prefecture this year introduced two self-checkout machines at the fifth station entrance to the Yoshida Route, allowing climbers to pay the 4,000 yen entry fee in an effort to ease congestion. The prefecture has also strengthened staffing around the summit area, assigning guidance personnel on a 24-hour basis.

Source: Kyodo