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Yodoyabashi Gate Tower Opens With Rooftop Garden Overlooking Osaka

Jul 08, 2026 | News On Japan

OSAKA - A new landmark has emerged in Osaka’s rapidly redeveloping city center, with Yodoyabashi Gate Tower, one of the city’s largest mixed-use buildings, completed at the gateway to Midosuji.

The 29-story complex, directly connected to Yodoyabashi Station, was opened to the media on July 7 ahead of its grand opening on July 9. Located in an area crowded with office workers, the building combines office space with retail, cafes and public areas designed to create a more comfortable environment for people working nearby.

From the basement floor to the second floor, the tower includes shops and cafes, including some making their first appearance in the Kansai region. A paid shared lounge is also available to the public, allowing users to work while enjoying views of the city and drinks.

The highlight is the rooftop garden on the 11th floor. Open to general users as a public contribution zone, the space offers panoramic views across Osaka.

The site was once home to the former headquarters of Mizuno, a building that stood at the entrance to Midosuji for more than 90 years. Plans to redevelop the area began after height restrictions on buildings along Midosuji were eased in 1994.

Construction of the large mixed-use building began five years ago as Yodoyabashi, a historic office district, sought to keep pace with the recent wave of redevelopment in Umeda.

Yodoyabashi Gate Tower now stands opposite Yodoyabashi Station One on the east side of Midosuji, with the two buildings rising like a gate at the entrance to the boulevard.

"Large companies and the city hall are concentrated in this area. That is what makes it different from Umeda," said Yasuhiro Tomita, a section chief at Daiwa House Industry. "We believe this location can create a new flow of people and become a place for interaction."

Yodoyabashi Gate Tower will hold its grand opening on July 9.

Source: KTV NEWS

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