Mitsubishi Announces AI Robot Mass Production

TOKYO - Mitsubishi Motors and Highlanders, a startup founded from the University of Tokyo, announced on July 10 that they will jointly develop humanoid "physical AI" robots and move toward mass production as Japan faces growing labor shortages.

The companies plan to manufacture the robots at Mitsubishi Motors' Kyoto plant. Designed with a human-like structure, the robots will stand 175 centimeters tall and weigh 75 kilograms.

Mitsubishi said the robots will first be deployed in its own factories, where they will perform manufacturing tasks while generating operational data and practical know-how to support further development and wider deployment.

"We aim to create a new industrial foundation where people and robots work together," Mitsubishi Motors Chairman Takao Kato said.

Source: FNN