Indonesian Man Dies After Jumping Into Waterfall

AICHI - Two men died on July 11 in separate water accidents in Aichi and Gifu prefectures, including an Indonesian man who apparently drowned after jumping into a waterfall basin and a fisherman swept away while trying to recover his fishing gear.

According to police, shortly after noon on July 11, a person near Ushi no Taki, a waterfall on the Sakai River in Higashikami, Toyokawa, Aichi Prefecture, called firefighters to report that someone who had entered the waterfall basin had not come back out. Firefighters found a man submerged at the bottom of the waterfall and took him to a hospital, where he was later confirmed dead.

The man was identified as Naufal Angga Munajat, 24, an Indonesian national living in Mizuho, Gifu Prefecture. He had gone to the river with a group of four men and women and is believed to have drowned after jumping alone into the waterfall basin.

In a separate accident, a man fishing for ayu sweetfish in the Hida River in Gero, Gifu Prefecture, was swept away at around 2:30 p.m. on July 11. He was later found submerged on the riverbed and was pronounced dead at the hospital where he was taken.

The man was identified as Aiichi Miki, 65, a company operator from Nakatsugawa. Police believe Miki drowned after trying to swim after fishing gear that had been carried away by the river.

Source: CBC