Wealth of Japan's richest surges nearly 50% during pandemic
The collective net worth of the country’s 50 richest people rose 48% to $249 billion from the previous year, thanks to a rebound in exports as well as the benchmark Nikkei Stock Average being up 54% from a year earlier.
For the first time, the wealth of each of the 50 richest has exceeded $1 billion, according to the business magazine’s 2021 ranking, which put SoftBank Group Corp. Chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son atop the list.
Son’s net wealth more than doubled to $44.4 billion after successful initial public offerings by companies SoftBank has invested in sent its shares soaring, according to the report.
Fast Retailing Co. Chairman and CEO Tadashi Yanai, whose company is behind the Uniqlo casual clothing chain, came in second, with his wealth surging around 90% to $42.0 billion.- Japan Times
Japan Times - Apr 23
channelnewsasia.com - Apr 23
Tokyo will not host its motor show this year because of the global pandemic, organizers said on Thursday (Apr 22), underscoring Japan's struggle to contain both a resurgent outbreak and the widening economic fall-out.
Nikkei - Apr 23
A Japanese operator of a jobs website was valued at 249 billion yen ($2.3 billion) in its trading debut on Thursday, a sign of how investors are betting that Japanese companies will break away from the tradition of hiring employees for their entire careers.
Japan Times - Apr 23
A majority of people in Japan are turning down calls from their superiors or clients for drinking together, a private-sector survey showed.
NHK - Apr 21
The number of new condo units that went on sale in greater Tokyo last month rose from the same month a year ago. It was the fourth straight monthly increase.
insurancebusinessmag.com - Apr 21
Sales of life insurance products related to COVID-19 have reportedly surged in Japan, as the public is worried about the negative financial effects caused by contracting the disease.
Nikkei - Apr 21
Japan Post Holdings will unload part of Australian logistics company Toll Holdings to an Australian investment fund for around 1 billion yen ($9.23 million), absorbing a massive loss in the deal, Nikkei has learned.
Japan Today - Apr 20
Toyota, which pioneered hybrid cars, on Monday unveiled plans for its first global line-up of battery electric vehicles as other carmakers have pulled ahead in electrification.
cgtn.com - Apr 20
For some observers, the 2018 arrest – and alleged rough treatment – of Carlos Ghosn, who had served as chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, signaled that "the bloom was off the rose" for Tokyo and Japan as a coveted international executive assignment.
Nikkei - Apr 18
U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga have agreed to jointly invest $4.5 billion for the development of next-generation communication known as 6G, or "beyond 5G."
JapanNutrition.com - Apr 17
Japanese fried chicken, or "Karaage," is in a period of Warring States, with a bunch of new stores opening nationwide, including 678 just last year!
washingtonpost.com - Apr 16
NAMIE, Japan — Japan has ambitious plans to be entirely carbon-neutral by 2050. Trouble is: It has no clear vision of how to get there.
newsonjapan.com - Apr 15
A new subscription service is now available for vending machines in Japan.
NHK - Apr 15
Egyptian authorities are demanding the Japanese owner of the cargo ship that blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week last month to pay about 900 million dollars in compensation.
spglobal.com - Apr 15
As returns-hungry Japanese banks may lend or invest even more abroad after a record year of 2020, the lenders face rising risk of defaults and market volatility in their growing overseas operations, analysts warn.
Nikkei - Apr 15
Japanese airline group ANA Holdings will launch a drone delivery service in the fiscal year through March 2023, using a vehicle developed by a German startup to carry daily necessities and medicines to Japan's remote islands and mountainous regions, Nikkei has learned.