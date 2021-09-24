Japan eyes lifting state of emergency as planned
Health Minister Tamura Norihisa said, "If the downward trend continues, I expect that most of the affected areas will meet, or will be close to meeting, the criteria for lifting the declaration next Thursday."
Nearly 2,100 new cases were reported across the country on Friday. Tokyo reported 235 new infections.
The number has been under 1,000 for nine consecutive days. Tokyo and 18 other prefectures are currently under a state of emergency.
Experts for the Tokyo Metropolitan Government say it's still too early for people to let their guard down.
Disease Control and Prevention Center Director Ohmagari Norio said, "In preparation for the winter when infections are expected to spread, the number of new cases needs to be lowered further through anti-virus measures and vaccinations."
Experts have called for thorough infection prevention measures even as vaccinations progress.
They note although the shots greatly reduce the risk of severe illness, fully vaccinated people can still become infected and transmit the virus.
A final decision about the state of emergency is set for next week, after Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide returns from the United States.
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide is set to attend a four-way meeting with the leaders of the United States, Australia and India at the White House on Friday. It will be the first in-person summit of the Quad framework.
Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election appears to be turning into a closely contested race. Four candidates are campaigning hard to win supporters. They participated in an online policy debate.
As the daily tally of new coronavirus infections continues to fall, the Japanese government appears ready to lift its state of emergency for at least some prefectures at the end of this month.
Japan's government and central bank must work closely together to avoid a fall in the yen, Taro Kono, a contender in the ruling party leadership race, said on Thursday.
Komeito, a member of Japan’s ruling coalition, Tuesday released its first set of policy pledges for the upcoming general election, including a Y100,000 cash handout for those under age 19.
China’s rapidly growing military influence and unilateral changing of the status quo could present a risk to Japan, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday ahead of the first Quad summit.
The central government is leaning toward at least partially lifting the COVID-19 state of emergency covering 19 prefectures, including Tokyo, at the end of the month as scheduled, government and ruling party sources said Tuesday.
Japan so far has refused to relax its 14-day quarantine request for travelers from overseas even as other major economies move to waive such requirements for the vaccinated.
Campaigning for the leadership race of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) to choose Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's successor officially began on Friday, with four veteran lawmakers competing for the top position.
Amid the coronavirus pandemic, a majority of people in Japan believe it is necessary to create legislation to make a lockdown possible in the country, a recent opinion poll suggested Friday.
Japan's former women's empowerment minister Seiko Noda has announced a last-minute run for leadership of the ruling party.
A Japanese-Peruvian man seeking state compensation for mistreatment at the Osaka immigration bureau in 2017 was shown being held face down by a number of officers in security camera footage submitted Wednesday at trial, a lawyer in charge of his case said.
South Korea has announced its first successful test-firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile.
The Japan Ground Self-Defense Force on Wednesday started nationwide exercises involving all units for the first time in about 30 years in an attempt to boost deterrence and strengthen its capabilities amid China's ramped-up regional assertiveness.
Japan's embassy in Manila on Tuesday confirmed that its government has received information on possible terror attacks in Southeast Asia, including the Philippines.
Japanese Environment Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Tuesday that he will back vaccine point man Taro Kono to become the next leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.