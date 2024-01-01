Foreign Drivers Line Up For Japanese Licenses

TOKYO, Dec 30 (News On Japan) - Foreign tourists in Japan have exceeded 30 million this year, marking a record high. Among them, many are flocking to driver’s license centers across the country.

Early one morning at around 6 a.m., a line of roughly 30 people formed outside the Samezu Driver’s License Testing Center in Tokyo’s Shinagawa Ward. Over 90% of those in line were foreigners. Why are so many queuing so early?

A visitor from Hong Kong said, “I’m here to convert my license.”

An Egyptian national added, “I want to switch my Egyptian license to a Japanese one.”

These visitors are seeking to convert their foreign driver’s licenses to Japanese ones, a process known as “gaimen kirikae” (foreign license conversion). By passing two tests—a written exam and a driving skills test—applicants can obtain a Japanese driver’s license.

While the driving test has a pass rate of about 30%, the written exam is relatively straightforward.

A Vietnamese applicant said, “The questions are simple, like what to do when you see a stop sign.”

A visitor from Hong Kong noted, “It’s just basic questions about road signs, like what each one means.”

Automobile journalist Kumiko Kato explained, “The written test for foreign license conversion is simpler compared to the tricky questions often seen in Japan’s standard licensing exam. It’s straightforward and easy.”

The test consists of about 10 true-or-false questions, and applicants need to answer at least 7 correctly to pass.

The popularity of Japanese licenses is largely due to their wide utility. According to Kato, “Because Japan is a member of the Geneva Convention, a Japanese-issued international driver’s license allows holders to drive in nearly 100 countries.”

In contrast, countries like China and Vietnam, which are not signatories to the Geneva Convention, only allow international licenses valid in about 10 countries.

The demand for Japanese licenses has fueled the rise of specialized tours, especially among Chinese tourists. On Chinese social media, information spreads about how “obtaining a Japanese license is easy and cost-effective.” Tours offering assistance with license conversions are being marketed, with services priced at an upfront fee of 4,500 yuan (around 90,000 yen).

As of November, Japan recorded an all-time high of approximately 33 million foreign visitors. With plans to relax visa requirements for Chinese tourists, the number of visitors coming specifically for license conversions is expected to grow.

However, concerns are mounting. A photo of a Japanese license obtained via a foreign conversion showed a hotel address listed in the residence field.

Kato commented, “Some people on tourist visas use hotel addresses to meet the residency requirement.”

This raises questions about the accuracy of applicants’ residency information. The National Police Agency issued a statement saying, “We will continue to monitor accident trends and review the policies surrounding foreign license conversions as needed.”

Accidents involving foreign drivers are on the rise. If the number of foreign license conversions continues to increase, experts warn that accidents may climb further.

Kato urged, “I hope applicants study Japan’s traffic laws, unique road rules, and driving etiquette to ensure safety.”

