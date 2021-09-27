Tokyo police arrest 2 suspects over fake artworks
They include forgeries of works by Higashiyama Kaii, a key postwar artist in Japan.
The suspects are 53-year-old Kato Yuzo, who operated an art gallery in Osaka City, and 67-year-old Kitabata Masashi, who owns a print factory in the city of Yamatokoriyama, Nara Prefecture. The police arrested them on Monday on suspicion of copyright violations.
An investigation by an art dealers' association discovered counterfeit prints of 10 works by Higashiyama and two other Japanese painters, Hirayama Ikuo and Kataoka Tamako.
The association says the counterfeits were sold at department stores in Tokyo and Osaka in the past several years.
Tokyo police suspect the two men were involved in the production and sale of fake prints of a work titled Kusa-aomu by Higashiyama, among others.
In an interview with NHK in February, Kitabata admitted that he was asked by Kato more than eight years ago to produce fake prints. But Kitabata said he didn't know how they were distributed.
An organization of art appraisers in Tokyo says at least 120 prints submitted by their owners for assessment were fakes.
The finance ministry says Japanese customs officials have confiscated a total of 83 kilograms of cannabis at seaports and airports during the first six months of this year.
Bride wears a traditional pure white silk kimono called Shiromuku at Japanese ceremony.
“I thought I’d get a fair decision. This is completely unfair. The whole thing was based on presumption. You will regret this for the rest of your life.”
A Japanese court on Friday sentenced a 24-year-old mother to five years in prison for killing her newborn child in an airport restroom and burying the corpse in a central Tokyo park in 2019.
Japan's Princess Mako is set to forgo a one-off million-dollar payment for giving up her royal status to wed a college classmate, media said on Saturday (Sept 25), clearing the way for a marriage delayed for years by controversy over her fiance.
Kei Komuro, the 29-year-old boyfriend of Princess Mako, will likely return to Japan next Monday from the United States where he has been living, sources with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday, ahead of their planned marriage.
Japan's Emperor Naruhito has harvested rice at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, as part of an annual event.
A family court in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, has ruled that a 17-year-old boy who was arrested on suspicion of inflicting bodily injuries resulting in the death of his six-year-old sister, will not be prosecuted.
A Thai woman was arrested Monday and charged with abandoning the body of her newborn baby in a toilet bowl after giving birth in a bathroom at a Tokyo condominium, police said.
How to survive in today's world in Asakusa Sumida river Tokyo.
A Japanese government survey shows the number of people aged 65 or older, and their ratio to the overall population, are both at record highs.
Police in Tokyo have arrested a 19-year-old woman on suspicion of stealing a watch worth about 13 million yen from a 37-year-old company executive with whom she was having a papa katsu date.
Does the name James May spring to mind when you think of a fierce warrior? Well, now you can see what that would look like, as James gets battle ready in historical Samurai armour, whilst exploring the Minamisoma region of Japan.
What makes lycra erotic? Vicky Pattison travels to Tokyo to learn about Zentai... and the surprising origins of this lycra body suit fetish!
For Hollywood star Johnny Depp, the story of an act of industrial pollution that devastated the southwestern Japanese coastal community of Minamata over half a century ago is one that had to be told, not only for its victims but for current and future generations.