Two Elderly Men Die After Choking on Mochi

TOKYO, Jan 05 (News On Japan) - During the New Year's holidays from January 1st to 3rd, two elderly men in Tokyo lost their lives after choking on mochi, according to the Tokyo Fire Department, which has issued a warning urging caution when consuming the traditional rice cake.

The Tokyo Fire Department reported that between January 1st and 3rd, nine elderly individuals, aged between 73 and 84, were rushed to hospitals after choking on mochi.

Among them, a man in his 70s from Itabashi Ward and another man in his 80s from Nerima Ward, both of whom were eating mochi at home, were confirmed dead.

As mochi consumption is expected to remain frequent during the New Year's season, the Tokyo Fire Department is advising people to take precautions when eating it. These include cutting the mochi into smaller, easier-to-eat pieces, chewing slowly, and drinking tea or soup beforehand to moisten the throat.

Source: TBS