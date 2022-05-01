May Day rally in Tokyo calls for correcting pay gaps, long working hours

A Japanese trade union organization has staged a May Day rally in Tokyo, demanding corrections to pay gaps and long working hours.

The National Confederation of Trade Unions, or Zenroren, says 2,900 people took part in the gathering at a park in Shibuya Ward on Sunday. The event was scaled down in size and streamed online to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The rally adopted a declaration calling for labor reforms, such as narrowing pay differences, preventing excessively long working hours, improving wages for caregivers and expanding healthcare services.

Zenroren President Obata Masako delivered a speech, saying that on top of more than two years of the coronavirus pandemic, other challenges have been forced onto people, including a weaker yen and rising prices.

She demanded efforts to revitalize local economies and realize stable employment.