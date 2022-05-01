May Day rally in Tokyo calls for correcting pay gaps, long working hours
NHK -- May 01
A Japanese trade union organization has staged a May Day rally in Tokyo, demanding corrections to pay gaps and long working hours.
The National Confederation of Trade Unions, or Zenroren, says 2,900 people took part in the gathering at a park in Shibuya Ward on Sunday. The event was scaled down in size and streamed online to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The rally adopted a declaration calling for labor reforms, such as narrowing pay differences, preventing excessively long working hours, improving wages for caregivers and expanding healthcare services.
Zenroren President Obata Masako delivered a speech, saying that on top of more than two years of the coronavirus pandemic, other challenges have been forced onto people, including a weaker yen and rising prices.
She demanded efforts to revitalize local economies and realize stable employment.
Vietnamese woman dies on street in Tokyo
NHK - May 02
Japanese police say a young woman has died after being found on a street in Tokyo. Investigation sources say she is believed to be a Vietnamese national.
Can Japanese subway system work as a bomb shelter in time of war?
Nikkei - May 01
Subways in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv stopped operations following the launch of attacks by Russian troops. Stations, as deep as 105 meters underground, became temporary bomb shelters as citizens brought in blankets and tents to protect themselves from Russia's threat of nuclear attack.
Bone, shoes found near campsite where girl went missing
NHK - May 01
Part of a human skull and a child's sneakers have been found in a mountain forest in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, where an elementary school girl went missing from a nearby campsite three years ago.
Tokyo rapper arrested for tagging Yamanote Line while drunk
Japan Today - Apr 30
It’s often said that the four pillars of hip hop culture are rap, DJing, break dance, and graffiti, the last of which is easily the most controversial, challenging concepts of public space, freedom of expression, and the very nature of what defines “art.”
Man dies after standoff with police in Tokyo apartment
Japan Today - Apr 29
A man in his 30s armed with what appeared to be a shotgun was found dead early Friday after allegedly stabbing a woman and then holing up in a Tokyo apartment in a standoff with police that lasted approximately four hours, the police said.
In emotional news conference, tour boat operator apologizes for Hokkaido tragedy
Japan Times - Apr 28
Falling to his knees and placing his forehead on the floor, the president of the tour boat company operating the Kazu I, which disappeared Saturday in the Sea of Okhotsk with 26 people aboard, apologized Wednesday, saying that the ship’s captain made the decision to go ahead with the tour that morning.
Ex-Aum cult member released from prison after serving full term
Japan Today - Apr 27
A former senior member of the Aum Shinrikyo cult was released from prison Tuesday, having served a nine-year term for his involvement in three cases related to the group, people familiar with the situation said.
Death of Sri Lankan woman sparks debate over Japan's asylum policy
france24.com - Apr 27
Wishma Sandamali, a 33-year-old Sri Lankan woman, died in a Japanese detention centre in March of last year. Her death sparked debate on the treatment of the 1,500 asylum seekers currently in detention in Japan.
Search continues as hope fades of finding missing after Hokkaido boat accident
NHK - Apr 27
Those engaged in the effort to recover 15 missing people have little to show for their effort four days after a tour boat sailing off the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido apparently sank in bad weather.
Human bones found near Japan campsite where girl disappeared in 2019
Kyodo - Apr 27
Part of a human skull has been found near a mountainside campsite in Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo, where a 9-year-old girl went missing over two and a half years ago, investigative sources said Tuesday.
The world's oldest person, 119-year-old Kane Tanaka, dies in Japan
abc.net.au - Apr 25
A Japanese woman believed to have been the world's oldest person has died aged 119, according to Japan's public broadcaster.
Discreetly, the young in Japan chip away at a taboo on tattoos
Japan Times - Apr 25
Around 1.4 million Japanese adults have tattoos, almost double the number from 2014, according to Yoshimi Yamamoto, a cultural anthropologist at Tsuru University who studies traditional hajichi tattoos worn on the hands of Okinawan women.
Man riding motorbike sought over several bag snatching cases in Kanagawa
Japan Today - Apr 25
Kanagawa prefectural police are searching for a man who uses a motorbike to come up behind pedestrians and snatch their bags.
Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade returns to Shibuya
NHK - Apr 25
Members of sexual minority groups and their supporters have paraded in central Tokyo for the first time in three years, and called for a society free of discrimination and prejudice.
70-year-old man arrested for assaulting woman with milk bottle
Japan Today - Apr 24
Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 70-year-old man on suspicion of assault after he threw a milk bottle at a woman in her 70s.
