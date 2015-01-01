Japan wholesale prices hit record 10% as energy costs soar
企業物価指数 1960年以降“最高”前年比10％上昇
The surge in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, marked the fastest year-on-year rise in a single month since comparable data became available in 1981.
The gain followed a revised 9.7 per cent increase in March, and was higher than a median market forecast for a 9.4 per cent increase.
Unlike other central banks worried about surging inflation, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has kept its ultra-easy monetary policy in place on the view that the cost-push rise in inflation is not bringing long-term price expectations to its 2 per cent target.
Japanese firms have been slow in passing on rising cost to households as soft wage growth does little to help consumer sentiment and makes them cautious about scaring off consumers with price hikes.
The yen-based import price index jumped 44.6 per cent in April from a year earlier, Monday’s data showed, a sign the yen’s recent declines are inflating the cost of imports for Japanese firms.
The BOJ last month projected core consumer inflation to hit 1.9 per cent in the current fiscal year that started last month before moderating to 1.1 per cent in fiscal 2023 and 2024 - a sign it sees current cost-push price rises as transitory.
But analysts expect consumer inflation to hover around 2 per cent in the coming months as the high raw material costs force more firms to hike prices, posing a risk to Japan’s fragile economic recovery.
For over a year, the Federal Reserve insisted that the rise in U.S. inflation was "transitory," while evidence mounted to the contrary. It dropped the claim in November and the word is now a punchline for critics of the central bank, who say it should have acted to tame prices sooner.
Business Times - May 16
Japan's wholesale prices in April jumped 10 per cent from the same month a year earlier, data showed on Monday (May 16), rising at a record rate as the Ukraine crisis and a weak yen pushed up the cost of energy and raw materials.
South China Morning Post - May 15
The term “Zen” has outgrown its origins as a sect of Buddhism, becoming an ubiquitous descriptor for design, lifestyle and even fashion, leaked from the East to the West and now prefixing a plethora of commodities, from “zen grey” paint to beauty products.
Nikkei - May 14
Japanese audio equipment maker Onkyo Home Entertainment filed for bankruptcy at Osaka District Court on Friday, with total liabilities of around 3.1 billion yen ($24 million).
Nikkei - May 13
Nintendo's founding Yamauchi family will redevelop the neighborhood around the company's former headquarters in Kyoto, eyeing restaurants, an art gallery and more.
Nikkei - May 12
Ayako Koizumi recently sent a message to her colleagues in the product development section at Japan Tobacco to thank them for the preparation of a training program for new employees.
retailcustomerexperience.com - May 12
Amazon Japan is now having payment processing done by the Adyen payments platform.
Nikkei - May 11
Amid concerns of higher raw material prices and prolonged semiconductor shortages, Toyota Motor expects a net income of 2.26 trillion yen ($17.4 billion) for the current business year through next March, down 20.7% annually.
nytimes.com - May 10
For years, as Japan tried to boost its chronically weak economic growth, it pursued what its central bank saw as a magic formula: stronger inflation and a weaker yen.
newsonjapan.com - May 10
Sushiro's "100 yen per plate" of sushi will finally come to end after 38 years.
CGTN - May 10
On May 6, Japan's Mitsubishi Electric admitted that it committed transformer test data fraud.
NHK - May 09
Japan's three biggest shipping companies have reported record net profits for the latest business year. That was on the back of rising freight fees and a weaker yen.
Japan Times - May 09
While the number of vending machines in Japan has been shrinking in recent years, the nation still boasts the highest number of units per capita of any country.
Kyodo - May 07
The Yoshinoya "gyudon" beef bowl restaurant chain refused to allow a university student to attend a recruitment event after assuming the student was a foreign national, an official of the chain's holding company said Friday.
newsonjapan.com - May 07
TRON is a prominent cryptocurrency project in the current digital ecosystem.
ajot.com - May 06
Japan Airlines Co. forecast a return to profit this year, betting on a pick-up in domestic and international travel as the nation signals it’s ready to loosen virus-related border controls.