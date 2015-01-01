Japan wholesale prices hit record 10% as energy costs soar

企業物価指数　1960年以降“最高”前年比10％上昇

Business Times -- May 16
Japan's wholesale prices in April jumped 10 per cent from the same month a year earlier, data showed on Monday (May 16), rising at a record rate as the Ukraine crisis and a weak yen pushed up the cost of energy and raw materials.

The surge in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, marked the fastest year-on-year rise in a single month since comparable data became available in 1981.

The gain followed a revised 9.7 per cent increase in March, and was higher than a median market forecast for a 9.4 per cent increase.

Unlike other central banks worried about surging inflation, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has kept its ultra-easy monetary policy in place on the view that the cost-push rise in inflation is not bringing long-term price expectations to its 2 per cent target.

Japanese firms have been slow in passing on rising cost to households as soft wage growth does little to help consumer sentiment and makes them cautious about scaring off consumers with price hikes.

The yen-based import price index jumped 44.6 per cent in April from a year earlier, Monday’s data showed, a sign the yen’s recent declines are inflating the cost of imports for Japanese firms.

The BOJ last month projected core consumer inflation to hit 1.9 per cent in the current fiscal year that started last month before moderating to 1.1 per cent in fiscal 2023 and 2024 - a sign it sees current cost-push price rises as transitory.

But analysts expect consumer inflation to hover around 2 per cent in the coming months as the high raw material costs force more firms to hike prices, posing a risk to Japan’s fragile economic recovery.

日銀が発表した先月の企業物価指数は前の年より10％上昇し113.5でした。41年ぶりの高い上昇率で指数は1960年以降で最も高くなりました。 　企業の間で取引されるモノの価格を表す先月の企業物価指数は前の年より10％上昇し2015年を100とした指数では113.5でした。 　14カ月連続の上昇で上昇率が10％を超えるのは41年ぶりです。 　また113.5という指数は統計上比較が可能な1960年以降で最も高くなりました。 　新型コロナからの世界経済の回復に加えロシアによるウクライナ侵攻や円安も影響し始めています。 　原油や石炭、鉄鋼、トウモロコシや大豆、鶏肉など調査対象の7割を超える幅広い品目で値上がりしました。 　日銀は「新型コロナの感染状況やウクライナ情勢による国際商品市況への影響を注意深く見ていきたい」としています。 - ANNnewsCH
How 'transitory' is Japanese inflation?
- May 16
For over a year, the Federal Reserve insisted that the rise in U.S. inflation was "transitory," while evidence mounted to the contrary. It dropped the claim in November and the word is now a punchline for critics of the central bank, who say it should have acted to tame prices sooner.
Japan wholesale prices hit record 10% as energy costs soar
Business Times - May 16
Japan's wholesale prices in April jumped 10 per cent from the same month a year earlier, data showed on Monday (May 16), rising at a record rate as the Ukraine crisis and a weak yen pushed up the cost of energy and raw materials.
The history of Zen, from its roots in Buddhism to how the ancient religion became a capitalist darling
South China Morning Post - May 15
The term “Zen” has outgrown its origins as a sect of Buddhism, becoming an ubiquitous descriptor for design, lifestyle and even fashion, leaked from the East to the West and now prefixing a plethora of commodities, from “zen grey” paint to beauty products.
Classic Japanese audio brand Onkyo files for bankruptcy
Nikkei - May 14
Japanese audio equipment maker Onkyo Home Entertainment filed for bankruptcy at Osaka District Court on Friday, with total liabilities of around 3.1 billion yen ($24 million).
Nintendo heirs eye Kyoto revitalization project around HQ-turned-hotel
Nikkei - May 13
Nintendo's founding Yamauchi family will redevelop the neighborhood around the company's former headquarters in Kyoto, eyeing restaurants, an art gallery and more.
Why Japanese workers remain dissatisfied with their jobs
Nikkei - May 12
Ayako Koizumi recently sent a message to her colleagues in the product development section at Japan Tobacco to thank them for the preparation of a training program for new employees.
Amazon Japan taps Adyen for payment processing
retailcustomerexperience.com - May 12
Amazon Japan is now having payment processing done by the Adyen payments platform.
Japan auto giant's forecast reflects rising raw material prices and chip shortages
Nikkei - May 11
Amid concerns of higher raw material prices and prolonged semiconductor shortages, Toyota Motor expects a net income of 2.26 trillion yen ($17.4 billion) for the current business year through next March, down 20.7% annually.
Japan Has Long Sought More Inflation and a Weak Yen. But Not Like This.
nytimes.com - May 10
For years, as Japan tried to boost its chronically weak economic growth, it pursued what its central bank saw as a magic formula: stronger inflation and a weaker yen.
The end of 100-yen sushi
newsonjapan.com - May 10
Sushiro's "100 yen per plate" of sushi will finally come to end after 38 years.
Mitsubishi Electric admits to falsifying data over 40 years
CGTN - May 10
On May 6, Japan's Mitsubishi Electric admitted that it committed transformer test data fraud.
Japanese shippers post record profits as freight fees rise
NHK - May 09
Japan's three biggest shipping companies have reported record net profits for the latest business year. That was on the back of rising freight fees and a weaker yen.
Out of the box: Japan's vending machines get a modern makeover amid pandemic
Japan Times - May 09
While the number of vending machines in Japan has been shrinking in recent years, the nation still boasts the highest number of units per capita of any country.
Yoshinoya chain refused to let "foreign" student attend recruitment event
Kyodo - May 07
The Yoshinoya "gyudon" beef bowl restaurant chain refused to allow a university student to attend a recruitment event after assuming the student was a foreign national, an official of the chain's holding company said Friday.
GemTRX - How A Technology Company Perfected Cloud Mining
newsonjapan.com - May 07
TRON is a prominent cryptocurrency project in the current digital ecosystem.
JAL sees return to profit as Japan moves to reopen borders
ajot.com - May 06
Japan Airlines Co. forecast a return to profit this year, betting on a pick-up in domestic and international travel as the nation signals it’s ready to loosen virus-related border controls.
        