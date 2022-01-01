Osaka in 2022

With Japan's borders currently closed to tourists due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we wanted to give you the opportunity to do some virtual sightseeing in Japan. Follow us as we go on a day of walking through some of Osaka's iconic districts and attractions.

Tokyo Skytree marks 10 years as symbol of capital's skyline

Kyodo - May 22

Cityscape-defining Tokyo Skytree, Japan's tallest structure, on Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of its opening to the general public and becoming a symbol of the country's pre-pandemic tourism boom.

Dogs enjoy day-trip on Japan's bullet train

WION - May 22

The first-ever 'doggy holiday' service was run by Japan Railways which included Pomeranians, a terrier and a pointy-eared, cheerful-looking Shiba Inu.

Solo Hiking Japan Northern Alps KAMIKOCHI, Beautiful Valley in Nagano

Kuga's Travel - May 22

Hida Mountains are Japanese mountain range and also called Northern Alps.

Inside Japan’s Most Expensive Treehouse: Million Dollar Hideaway

Tokyo Portfolio - May 22

Chris from @Abroad in Japan and Alex from Tokyo Portfolio bring you the exclusive look at one of Japan's most special glamping experiences -- a luxury treehouse!

Japan waives COVID entry tests in step toward welcoming tourists

Nikkei - May 20

Japan is moving away from its strict travel restrictions that have made it an outlier in the world by allowing about 80% of inbound travelers to skip COVID tests and quarantine upon arrival.

Tokyo’s massive Bicqlo Shinjuku to close this June

timeout.com - May 20

Walk around Shinjuku, and you're bound to run into the massive behemoth that is Bicqlo, the mashup of two of Japan's largest retail giants: Bic Camera and Uniqlo.

This is Japan's Pizza Vending Machine

akidearest - May 19

I just came across a pizza vending machine in Japan. The pizza actually looks really good so I want to try and order a couple things from it and bring it home to just see what vending machine pizza is like.

Seafood Izakaya run by Sushiro, a conveyor belt sushi restaurant!

SAMURAI JUNJIRO Channel - May 19

The izakaya introduced in this video is Sugidama, an izakaya run by Sushiro, a conveyor belt sushi restaurant.

Japan plans to end self-isolation for visitors from low positive rate areas

NHK - May 18

NHK has learned that Japan's government plans to ease quarantine steps for people arriving in Japan, depending on positive rates for the coronavirus.

Singapore, Thailand, U.S., Australia included in trial letting in small groups ahead of easing in June

Nikkei - May 17

The Japanese government will begin a trial project this month on accepting fully vaccinated inbound tourists, the Japan Tourism Agency said on Tuesday, ahead of its broader easing of COVID-19 border control measures slated for June.

Eating Traditional Buddhist Food and Staying Overnight in a Japanese Temple

Japan by Food - May 17

Out of the bustling city and into the wilderness of Wakayama Prefecture, Shizuka experiences a day in the life of a Japanese Buddhist monk.